Where to find help with your absentee ballot and how to check the status of your vote

Absentee Voter Assistance Sites throughout Madison County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 27, 2020 at 7:27 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 8:21 AM

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re wanting to vote absentee, help will be available for you.

Starting next month, there will be various Absentee Voter Assistance Sites throughout Madison County where you can get help witnessing your ballot and where you can drop your ballot off once complete.

These sites will be drive-thru only and operate from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m for 15 days.

October 1: Alabama A&M University

October 2: Sandra Moon Community Complex

October 5: Monrovia Community Center

October 6: Owens Cross Roads Church of Christ

October 7: Toyota Field

If you plan to vote absentee in November election, you can check the status of your ballot online using a portal on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

You can check when your ballot was sent out by the county, when it was returned to the county, and whether the ballot was accepted or rejected.

