Spotty rain Sunday with cooler temps ahead

A quiet and muggy night lies ahead with calm winds and warm temps in the middle 60s, some areas of fog will develop by daybreak Sunday.
We will be tracking some light scattered rain arriving Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will be periodic in nature but there will still be plenty of dry hours for Sunday with highs in the low 80s and a southerly breeze. Clouds will linger overnight Sunday into Monday with lows staying warm in the mid-60s.
We are monitoring a front that will move in Monday into Tuesday, rain will be likely both days with much cooler air arriving on Tuesday. Once the front moves through, high pressure will move in from the west and drier air arrives leaving us with gorgeous Fall weather for the rest of the week. Wednesday through Friday will be sunny and comfortable with temps near 70 degrees. Some cooler nights also lie ahead with low temps in the 40s!
