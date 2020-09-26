Payton’s Pick: Dad dances outside hospital for son receiving chemo

FORT WORTH, Texas (WAFF) - The pandemic has kept many hospital patients from seeing their loved ones, but one dad is finding his way around that.
Chuck Yielding dances in the parking lot every week to keep his son Aiden smiling from inside the hospital. Aiden is receiving chemo and can only have one parent inside with him during treatment. Since his mother actually works at the hospital, she was the obvious choice -- but Aiden’s dad still commits himself to stand outside Aiden’s window and break out some moves from three floors below.
When Aiden has enough strength, he even dances back, mirroring his father’s moves.
The two say the dance party helps keep spirits high and makes them feel like they’re together.
