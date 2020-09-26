Becoming sunny for your Saturday

Partly cloudy and muggy to start off your Saturday with temperatures in the 60s.
We will gradually see more and more of the sun shining in the Tennessee Valley as we go throughout the day. Eventually, we will be looking at mostly sunny skies for your Saturday, and with that, warmer temperatures.
Highs will return to the 80s for the afternoon, and overall be a pleasant day ahead for outdoor activities.
Sunday will see clouds gradually building, starting from mostly clear to becoming mostly cloudy. This is due to some more rain moving in for late Sunday evening rolling into Monday.
Rain is looking more and more likely as we head into your workweek, with Tuesday being the most likely to see rain.
The good news is after this system passes through, we are seeing dry air settle in for a while, giving us a nice start to your October.
The extended forecast is trending cool and dry with temperatures falling well below average.
