Salvation Army red kettles going virtual this season

Many of us know the joy of hearing that bell ring and placing a donation in the Salvation Army red kettle to support those in need. This year, however, the nonprofit will offer a more socially distant way to give back.
“We’re looking at a number of challenges - the safety of all involved is number one because we have a lot of people that interact with each other and close interaction during Christmas,” says Captain Chris Bryant. “We’re definitely look at the fact that you are seeing decreased traffic in shoppers... You’re seeing businesses that are just unsure of COVID right now and how it’s going to affect everybody..."
As a result, the Salvation Army red kettles are going virtual, allowing people to instead make their holiday donations online. The nonprofit also plans to partner with social media outlets and local community groups to raise awareness for the new platform.
For those still wanting to donate in person though, you will catch a few opportunities.
“You will definitely see the physical red kettles in certain spots," says Bryant. “They’re not going to be as prevalent as they’ve been in the past, not as many locations, not as many hours... But they still will be out there to reach people, to bring that nostalgic feeling of ‘Christmas has arrived!'”
Whichever way you choose to donate, Salvation Army is just grateful for your kindness!
“The Salvation Army relies on our local communities to support our local programs,” says Bryant. “If we don’t have the support of this community financially, volunteer-wise and just resource-wise, we can’t continue to impact the people in our community that we do each year.”
The official launch date for the virtual red kettle site has yet to be determined, but organizers are hoping it’s sometime within the next few weeks.
