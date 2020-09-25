Observe the Moon Night with U.S. Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This weekend you can get an up-close and personal look at the moon without even leaving your house.
The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is taking part in an International “Observe the Moon” night. This is part of the Rocket Center and the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Planetary Missions Program.
The planetarium will host an interactive, live program to take viewers on a virtual trip to the moon. It will also include interviews with NASA planetary scientists.
The planetarium director says this will offer viewers a chance to see the moon in a new light.
“The idea is that the moon is this thing we’re all familiar with, and we see it now and again. But this event intends us to look intentionally up at the moon and try to find different features and that sort of thing," said Planetarium Director, David Weigel.
The “Observe the Moon Night” live-stream event is free and takes place September 26, at 6:30 p.m.
