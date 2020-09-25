Mostly cloudy and in the 70s

A rainy start to your day, but as we head into the noon hour, we will see the majority of the rain head off to the east… leaving us with overcast skies for late morning.
On the track for a warmer day ahead, with the sun poking through periodically. Mostly cloudy skies as we get through the rest of your Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
Your Friday night football forecast is looking decent, though the fields may be a little wet, we will likely be dry for the evening. We just have some scattered rain passing through.
Temperatures are likely to be in the lower 70s to upper 60s by kickoff.
Saturday and Sunday will have more sunshine and warmer temperatures, getting us back to normal, but Sunday carries some chances of rain with it.
Rain returns for your workweek, the greatest chance being on Tuesday, but will move out by mid-week.
Your extended forecast is trending cool for the first week of October.
