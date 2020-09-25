More calm and dry for the Valley

Some rain still lingering in the Valley this morning, but on its way out. Your Friday is looking more dry and calm.
Gradually we will warm the next few days to get back to more normal temperatures, especially for the weekend, but then take another dip.
Your morning, though a little rainy, will be cool and close to average in the 60s with a mild wind from the south. As we go more into the day, we will warm up to the 70s, but not see much sun. Mostly cloudy for your end to the workweek.
Headed into the weekend, we will warm up to the 80s once again and see some sunshine. Cloudy skies will also be thrown into the mix, but for the most part, your weekend will be dry.
The extended forecast is showing cooler than normal temperatures as we go into next week and drier conditions.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.