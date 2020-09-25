Madison County school bus wreck results in no injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County School system bus was involved in a wreck Friday morning.
No students were injured during the wreck. The bus was carrying students to the Madison County Career Technical Center.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the accident happened at Jordan Road and Culps Drive.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers say a driver swerved to miss another vehicle, went into opposing lanes, and hit the school bus.
Approximately 17 students were on board.
