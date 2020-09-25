Huntsville-Madison County Chamber celebrates economic development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber announced economic development projects that will bring more than 500 jobs and more than $71 million in investment in the community. The announcement includes eight companies that have expanded or located here this year.
“These companies are important to our community and to the people they employ, and we want to recognize their growth," said Lucia Cape, the Chamber’s senior vice president of economic development.
Companies that have expanded or located in the Huntsville Metro this year include:
- Dynetics will add up to 200 new jobs associated with weapon development work and has hired hundreds of people this year in support of the Human Landing System and other projects, bringing their local employment to 2,740.
- Torch Technologies has had two recent expansion projects. The two projects total 120 jobs and $32.3 million in investment. The first project was the construction of the Technology Integration and Prototyping Center (TIPC), a two-story office space with an attached 10,000-square-foot high-bay facility. The facility was constructed by Freedom Real Estate & Capital.
- Invariant Corporation, a Huntsville-based engineering services and software development company founded in 2001, is creating 23 new jobs with investment of $430,000. The Invariant and second Torch expansions are a part of a mixed-use facility in South Huntsville. The 92,000- square-foot facility, also being built by Freedom, is slated to be complete in summer 2021.
- Nippon Express USA is located on the campus of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A. Within the next two years Nippon Express will hire 101 new employees and invest $19.1 million.
Other companies that have added jobs and investment this year are Aldez, Palco, Ridgeview Industries, Inc., and TriRx Pharmaceutical Services.
This year to date, new projects, expansions, and increased scope of previously announced projects will result in 852 new jobs and more than $1 billion in new capital investment in the Huntsville Metro.
