Huntsville City Council approves 2021 budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, members of the Huntsville City Council unanimously passed the FY-2021 budget with some increases and improvements.
Although the pandemic cost the city millions in 2020, the year is ending on an even note.
The 2021 budget is $236 million, which is an $8.1 million increase from the 2020 budget.
Mayor Tommy Battle says the budget meets the goals and objectives of a growing city.
The bulk of the budget provides basic level funding for municipal departments. For example, the city is adding 61 new jobs to the payroll, including 10 in the police department and 12 in the fire department.
Support to the Huntsville City School system remains fully funded and capital projects will proceed as planned.
Some highlights of the 2021 budget include:
- New fire station for Huntsville’s western area
- Two new buses for Huntsville transit
- $10.2 million in street resurfacing
- $26 million in new street construction
- $46.7 million for municipal facilities
The budget also includes a one percent cost of living increase for city employees and a slight increase for the police department’s funding.
