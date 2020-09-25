Highway 231 expected to reopen next week

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - After months of detours and delays, Highway 231 is expected to finally reopen.
Governor Kay Ivey announced she will participate in a ribbon cutting for the reopening of Highway 231 near Laceys Spring, September 28. The bridge is expected to open to the public following the ceremony that afternoon.
The two-phase project included building two new deep-foundation bridges, which should help traffic flow.
In February 2020, a heavy rainfall created a massive landslide, forcing the highway to close in both directions. Governor Ivey proclaimed a state of emergency, which aided in expediting the bidding and contract award for this project. The state forged a public-private partnership to complete the project ahead of the projected opening date.
Each bridge will reportedly be about 1,000 feet long and 44 feet wide. There will be two lanes for traffic in each direction and shoulders on either side.
