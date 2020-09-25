Grand Jury indicts Decatur man on sexual abuse charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Grand Jury indicted a Decatur man this week for alleged sexual abuse against a juvenile.
Romauldo Jiminez Escobar was a known family member to the victim but did not live at the same residence. After hearing details of the allegation, the Grand Jury indicted Escobar for sexual abuse in the second degree.
On September 23, Escobar was taken into custody by the Decatur Police Department.
Escobar was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked in on the indictment and held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
