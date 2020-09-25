Florence football cancels next 2 games due to COVID-19

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three varsity football players from Florence High School have tested positive for COVID-19 announced Florence City Schools on Friday.
Florence High will cancel and forfeit Friday’s football game against Brentwood Academy and next week’s game against James Clemens High School.
See below for a portion of the statement released by Florence City Schools:
This decision was made in the interest of safety for players, coaches, families, and fans. In order to try to cease the further spread of the virus, we are isolating the Florence High School football team. They will be able to return to school on Monday, October 5th. Because of the increasing numbers, FCS will keep our current Blue and Silver schedule in grades 7-12 until further notice and we will continue to evaluate the situation.
