Fayetteville City Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fayetteville City Schools (FCS) confirms one positive case of COVID-19.
On September 25, the school district confirmed an employee at Ralph Askins School tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing has been completed and it is determined that no students or staff were in direct contact with the employee.
School officials say they are following the Tennessee Department of Health and CDC guidelines, and the children of the employee have been sent home to quarantine.
FCS ask that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, that you would keep your child at home. FCS says they will continue to be diligent in completing symptom checks for all students and staff members daily.
If a student is at school and has any symptoms outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, the school will contact parents and guardians to have the child picked up from school.
Ralph Askins says they want to assure the Tiger family that the safety and well-being of their students and staff is a top priority. They say they will continue to be diligent in following the latest guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health to keep everyone as safe as possible.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.