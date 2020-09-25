COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees 798 new cases on Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 134,231 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
There were 798 new cases confirmed Friday morning. Additionally, 1,654 new probable cases were added on Friday as well.
There have been 2,357 confirmed deaths statewide.
There have been a total of 1,097,595 tests.
The state reports 16,778 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 768 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There have been 64,583 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.
The results were last updated at 11 a.m. on Friday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
