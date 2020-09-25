City leaders break ground on new Food City in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new grocery store development is coming to Albertville!
On September 22, city leaders broke ground on the new Albertville Marketplace on Highway 431. A 54,000 square foot Food City grocery store will be built at the marketplace.
This will be the first location for Food City in Alabama.
Economic Development Director Mike Price said it will provide more than 200 jobs to the site, and help bring more people to the area.
“Like you said, when folks and industries are trying to relocate which brings higher paying jobs and bring people into our city, they certainly look at those things, what amenities will their employees have in the community along with the park,” said Price.
The store is expected to open in March 2021.
