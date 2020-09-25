All traditional students at Arab City Schools to return to the classroom

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Pre-schoolers, middle school and high school students will join elementary students back at Arab City Schools.
The district has been following a hybrid schedule to return students back to the class in waves.
“Our numbers have remained pretty constant and our county is doing well, and we feel pretty confident that right now is the time to bring our kids back. We will have two weeks before our fall break, so we will be able to make some adjustments as we go," said Superintendent Johnny Berry.
All-virtual Wednesday classes have given the staff time to deep clean the schools. Those cleaning procedures will continue when everyone returns to class on Monday, September 28.
“We’ve hired additional custodians at every school, so after school hours they will come in and do the spraying and wiping down of desks after school," said Berry.
Right now, Arab City Schools have 6 positive cases across the system and 31 people in quarantine.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.