West Virginia man faces child exploitation charges in Madison county

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A West Virginia man was indicted on multiple charges of child exploitation on Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer announced the four count indictment of Andrew Davis filed in U.S. District Court.
The 37-year-old was charged with one count of travelling from West Virginia to Madison County, Alabama with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and one count of production of child pornography between November 2019 and January 2020.
Davis is also charged with one count of possessing child pornography in January 2020, and one count of transferring obscene material to a minor between December 2019 and January 2020.
Each count of production of child pornography and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Each count of possession of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Homeland Security Investigations in Huntsville investigated the case, along with Huntsville Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White is prosecuting the case.
