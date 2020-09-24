WATCH: Stranded dog rescued from bridge over the Mississippi River

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A dog was rescued over the weekend after finding itself stranded on a bridge over the Mississippi River.
While inspecting the US84 Westbound Bridge over the Mississippi River between Natchez and Vidalia, Louisiana Sunday, a bridge inspector noticed a stranded dog on the adjacent bridge beneath the bridge deck - more than 120 feet above the river.
Ryan Nataluk, a lead climber and rescue technician for the Stantec team, called the police for assistance and then climbed to the distressed dog.
After assessing the dog for injuries and fashioning a makeshift harness for the canine out of rope, the exhausted hound was lifted to safety.
An officer with the Natchez Police Department took the dog for evaluation. The officers on shift over the weekend were responsible for taking the dog in.
