UNA announces football ticketing plan for only home game of the season

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - University of North Alabama Football announced a ticketing plan for its single home game of the season.
UNA is playing an abbreviated four game non-conference schedule this Fall.
Right now, the team’s only scheduled home game for 2020 is October 17th against Jacksonville State.
UNA plans to sell about 7,000 tickets, that’s about half of Braly Stadium’s capacity.
UNA Sportsman Club members and season ticket holders will have priority to purchase tickets from September 28th until October 2nd for $15 each. They will limited to the allotted amount of tickets that were previously purchased.
Club members and season ticket holders should call 256-765-5466 to purchase those tickets.
1,000 tickets have been set aside for UNA students on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are limited to one per student.
Any remaining gameday tickets will be sold to the general public for $25 on gameday at Braly Stadium’s ticket booths.
Kickoff for UNA vs Jacksonville State is set for 1 p.m. on October 17th.
UNA’s Conference, the Big South, delayed its Fall season earlier this year due to COVID-19. The Conference hopes to have a Spring Football season.
- October 3rd: UNA at Liberty
- October 17th: JSU at UNA
- November 7th: UNA at Southern Mississippi
- November 21st: UNA at BYU
