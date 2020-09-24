UAB infectious disease professor addresses conflicting covid info

“I have a lot of friends who work at CDC, and I know that they are struggling right now because they know how they normally do things, and they’re normally not under a cloud of politics like they are right now,” says Dr. Saag. “They’re doing their best to get the information out. A lot of them are demoralized by what they see happening now and then, but for the most part, they are getting their message out. It is a clear message. It’s just every so often, these things bubble up, and they’ve got to fight through it.”