Two North Alabama High Schools receive national award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City School District has a reason to celebrate!
Bob Jones High School was one of five Alabama Schools to receive the National Blue-Ribbon Award from US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
For the second time in the school’s 46-year history, Bob Jones High School is a National Blue-Ribbon School.
“Bob Jones is one of 317 schools across the country of the 130,000 public schools K-12 that are receiving this award,” said Principal Sylvia Lambert.
The US Department of Education recognized Bob Jones as an exemplary school. The department said the high school is one of Alabama’s highest performing schools based on state and national test scores. “I think this award given to Bob Jones represents the excellent education and awesome opportunity provided throughout Madison City Schools.”
Superintendent Doctor Ed Nichols said this prestigious award affirms the hard work of Madison City educators, families and the community. “Commitment made many years ago of an atmosphere of success and dedication that has been a landmark for Bob Jones High School.”
Principal Lambert hopes this nationally recognized award gives the students further confidence to strive for greatness. “Attending a school that can provide them an education to do anything they want to do. That is what we tell our students here at Bob Jones all the time, whatever you dream that you want to be we can help you get there.”
New Century Technology High School in Huntsville City Schools also received the elite honor of being named a 2020 National Blue-Ribbon School.
“New Century is excited to be selected as a National Blue-Ribbon School,” said NCTHS Principal Sheila Roby. “It’s a great honor, and it shows how hard our faculty works to help students be prepared for the next level of life.”
The 2020 National Blue-Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13.
