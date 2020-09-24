Three Madison County businesses warned by the Kitchen Cops

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three Madison County spots got warnings that their licenses were in danger of being suspended this week - despite two of them having overall good scores.
Tailgaters on Winchester Road scores a 90, and the produce section at the Foodland grocery store in Hazel Green gets a 95. Both spots had food temperature issues though. The Sonic at Bob Wallace and Triana gets a 79. It had food temperature issues as well, and there was also a black substance in the ice machine and soda nozzles.
Some familiar faces at the bottom of the score sheet this week include the Waffle House on Shields Road. It scores a 79 because of two unlabeled chemical bottles, food temperature issues and problems with the dishwasher.
The Pine Grove Texaco makes the low performer’s list yet again. This time, it scores an 81 because of a broken hot water knob on a sink, an employee touching food barehanded and residue in the ice chute and soda nozzles. That was all fixed, but the low score stands.
Stanlieo’s on Jordan Lane was written up for roaches and a dirty ice machine and soda nozzles.
Wendy’s in Jones Valley also had a dirty ice machine along with liquid grill cleaner being stored over raw hamburger.
Galen’s in New Hope is the lowest score this week. It had multiple problems with food temperatures, flies and the dishwasher operating without sanitizer that all had to be fixed.
Top performers this week include Sushi with Gusto on Whitesburg Drive with a 99, the newest Lawler’s on Winchester Road with a 98 and the Salty Nut Tap Room can’t be salty about its score with a 97.
WAFF 48 is reaching out to other county health departments to find out when restaurant inspections will resume.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.