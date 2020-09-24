Soggy Thursday with threats of flooding

Continuous widespread rain moves through Northern Alabama this afternoon, keeping us under a Flash Flood Watch until later this evening.
We are expecting some of the heaviest rainfall to arrive sometime this afternoon, but drier air will hopefully help to cut off this system a bit, and weaken it as we head into the evening hours.
Precipitation rates at this time are less than an inch an hour, but are slowly increasing. With more expected rainfall on already, or nearly, saturated soil, flooding is definitely a possibility as we go throughout the noon hours.
By the time this system moves out Friday morning, we could see rain totals as high as 4 inches, possibly a little more if some thunderstorms fire up.
Thursday will be overcast with rain filtering through the Valley. Highs will be impacted by these conditions and only reach the middle to upper 60s for the daytime high.
Rain will linger in the overnight hours into early Friday morning, but be less significant.
Friday will be less active and warmer. We are more likely to be dry by Friday afternoon, then completely dry by the time the weekend rolls through.
Your extended forecast is looking dreary for the first few days, then sunny and more average by the end of it. We will see the 80s return to the Valley, and the sunshine by next week.
