Shoals group goes the extra mile for local servers

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - An act of kindness can be priceless, but for servers at local restaurants in the Shoals, it’s actually been worth a generous tip.
Stephanie Stern created the Facebook group “Tipping the Shoals” where members tip big to make a difference during the pandemic.
Stern said when she saw a similar group out of Tennessee she just knew she had to do the same thing in the Shoals.
So far, the Facebook page has over 1,000 members who generously donate to help the local servers.
Every week members in the group use CashApp, Venmo, and PayPal to donate what they can.
Stern said that after the money is collected each week she and her husband pick a restaurant to eat at and whoever their server is, is the lucky winner.
So far, they’ve been able to give away over $2,000. She tells WAFF this is just a way to be a light in the midst of dark times.
“I fully believe that God gave me this platform to put a little joy into the world right now just because its so crazy, but I am very thankful that he allows me to do this every week" Stern added.
She also says they plan to continue this for as long as they can.
