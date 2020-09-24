Saban proud of Alabama football program for COVID-19 response

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Football Program has no plans for any players to be sidelined this weekend due to COVID-19 after implementing a rigorous testing policy.
The program began by testing three times a week, but now, it tests daily, making testing a part of the Alabama “process.”
Just days away from the delayed Alabama football season, Coach Saban is praising the team, staff and medical officials for a coordinated effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 impacting play.
Coach says players attended Zoom meetings with medical doctors with a full education on how to manage their personal bubble and stay game ready.
“It’s an everyday, 24/7 process to manage your personal bubble and I think the education process and things we’ve done internally from a medical staff standpoint have really gone well,” said Coach Saban.
