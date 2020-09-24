Persistent rainfall across Alabama

Persistent, and at times, heavy rainfall continues this morning across a good portion of the state. As rain is expected for the majority, if not all of your Thursday, this creates some hazards. A flash flood watch has been issues for most of the Tennessee Valley until sunset this evening.
Currently, this system pumping in moisture, will impact all counties within the Velley, and we are likely to see decent rain accumulation in total from the west to the east. A few inches of rain are possible by the end of the week, and in some areas up to 4 inches in total.
In situations of persistent, and slow moving rain, it’s important to remember ‘turn around don’t drown.’ Flooding on roadways, and overflowing ditches are likely in these types of systems, so if you see water on the roadway, seek another route.
Today’s high is being greatly impacted by a number of factors, including lack of sunshine. We will only climb into the upper 60s for the afternoon.
Showers and storms will continue as we go into the evening, and although the watch is expected to expire by then, rain looks to linger and spill into your Friday.
Eventually we will dry up from the rain as it moves to the east, but chances still linger as we go into early Friday morning. We will warm up for the afternoon and reach the middle 70s.
By the weekend, we will see the sun shine once again and temperatures return to the 80s.
Your extended forecast is looking cooler, but thankfully more dry as we head into next week.
