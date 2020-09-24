Missing Vestavia Hills man found safe

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Vestavia Hills Police Department say Terrell Bitten was safely located and is back home.
ORIGINAL: Authorities are asking for help locating a man who they say has a condition that could impair his judgment.
ALEA says 58-year-old Terrell Eugene Bitten was last seen on September 23 around 2 p.m. in the area of Woodridge Place in Vestavia Hills. He was possibly wearing navy Polo brand pajama bottoms, a denim jacket with gray sweatshirt sleeves and blue and gray slippers.
Bitten is described as being 5-foot-11, 115 pounds.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bitten, please contact the Vestavia Hills Police Department at (205) 978-0139 or call 911.
