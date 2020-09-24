Making sure your absentee ballot counts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Believe it or not, one little mistake on the ballots could cost you your vote.
WAFF took a look into the absentee voting process and common mistakes people make when filling out the form. The process must be followed exactly as the directions state.
Debra Kizer is the Absentee Election Manager for Madison County, and she said they’re seeing a lot of people coming into the courthouse to fill out their absentee ballots.
Kizer said her staff checks the affidavit envelope to help people make sure everything is done correctly.
“Sometimes somebody might put the signature where the witness signatures are supposed to go, but if we know the name matches their signature we will consider voting that," Kizer said.
If a mistake is made though, it’s ultimately up to the polling staff on election day to decide if the vote can be counted.
Part of that process is also putting your ballot in a secrecy envelope, then placing it into an affidavit envelope.
Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill said this year so many people are voting absentee, and following directions is extremely important. Not following them could mean your vote doesn’t count.
“I have been authorized to provide a reason for more than three million voters to vote absentee during this election cycle," Merrill said. "They should check the box that says I’m ill or infirmed and will be unable to appear at my polling place on election day.”
Remember, your last day to request an absentee ballot application is Thursday October 29th.
