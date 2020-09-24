Limestone County Courthouse lights up for Meningitis Awareness Day

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County family is pushing to help you, in honor of their loved one’s life.
September 23 is Meningitis Awareness Day in Athens. Jessica Elkins died after contracting meningitis in 2007, she was a just freshmen at Athens High School.
Her family helped get the Jessica Elkins Act passed in 2014, which requires schools to educate families about meningitis and the vaccine
Her mother Michelle says Jessica was scheduled to get the vaccine three months before she died.
In 2007, the recommended age was 15. Now, it’s 11.
“It is a tough day so the more we can share it, it makes it a little easier for us just to hope we can save a life. Make sure your children have had this,” Michelle Elkins said.
The Limestone County Courthouse lit up Wednesday night in the color burgundy, the color of meningitis awareness, In honor of Jessica Elkins.
