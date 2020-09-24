Highlands Medical Center confirms positive COVID-19 cases

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WAFF) - An official with Highlands Medical Center confirmed at least five positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
On September 24, an official with Highlands confirmed two staff members and three residents tested positive for the virus at the Cumberland Health and Rehab facility in Bridgeport.
Highlands tells WAFF both staff members are in self-quarantine.
As for the residents, all are reportedly doing well and were placed in a special unit separated from other residents.
Staff working the separated unit are restricted to that area and are not working in other units of the building.
No further information is available at this time.
