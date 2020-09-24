First Responders Train for Mass Casualties

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On September 24, more than a dozen law enforcement agencies from across the valley teamed up to practice for a worst-case scenario - a mass casualty situation.
The drill happened near the Port of Decatur.
WAFF got an inside look at the action and why it’s crucial for these agencies to practice a drill to this scale.
First responders train several times a year in their niche professions. Today was a little different, agencies had to work together, crossing boundaries to maintain the scene and keep people safe.
“We never know what’s on the other side of the phone call, when it comes to an emergency 911 situation. Events can happen and we need to be prepared. This is a training exercise that’s being simulated as live," said Decatur Mayor, Tab Bowling.
The drill today simulated a barge crashing into the riverfront marina, then catching on fire.
Calhoun Community College students acted as victims from the marina, mirroring real time response for firefighters and paramedics.
“Mass casualties happen. You have to triage, figuring out which patients should go first, where they should go and how they all work together," said Latasha Coleman.
Coleman is a paramedic student at Calhoun. She says being part of this drill was a great first hand experience to see the agencies working together.
Rescue squads were on the river tending to the simulated barge fire. Then on the ground, there had to be quick, thoughtful responses from fire fighters and EMS personnel sifting through victims and following safety protocols.
“Everybody that chooses to be a first responder is something that they honestly love and would like to be good at and wanna be great at it," Coleman added.
Decatur Fire Chief Tracey Thornton says the drill was smooth and he feels all local agencies are prepared.
