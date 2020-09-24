Common Ground Shoals looking for more volunteers

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Shoals non-profit is going the extra mile to help students who are learning virtually.
They also need your help to keep up the good work though!
Common Ground Shoals (CGS) is a non-profit that focuses on helping kids. When the pandemic hit, they had to change how they delivered that help.
“If I could really just say one word, it’ll be perseverance,” said program leader Tracey Shanes.
CGS wasn’t able to offer their usual summer program, but Shanes says they found new ways to help out.
“When COVID first hit we were delivering food boxes and then it went from us delivering food boxes to us delivering meals every week to our children,” said Shanes.
Now, with school in session and some students learning virtually, CGS is finding another way to help.
“Now we’re doing a program where we’re helping with virtual school,” said Shanes
During the day they have three different groups that get virtual learning help. Each group is spread out for social distancing purposes.
“We were still able to go around the curves, and heels, and mountains and everything we faced. It’s a blessing to still be here and still be able to reach our families,” said Shanes.
Their goal is to keep reaching students who may need help academically. This means CGS is looking for more volunteers.
“We’re still going to need some volunteers we’re still going to need some people to come in and help serve in this hour,” said Shanes.
And through it all, she says they will keep persisting.
“To me, personally, what’s next is being guided to continue,” said Shanes.
