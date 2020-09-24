Close to 200 people come out to Trump rally in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) -The rain didn’t stop close to 200 people from getting together in Athens Thursday night.
The reason: rallying around their goal of getting President Trump re-elected.
Election day is just 39 days away, and the Republican Party in Limestone County is not letting the pandemic stop them from getting its message out.
“I think it’s a necessity to come out to something like this,” Kenneth Vincent said.
Kenneth Vincent from Athens is a supporter of President Trump.
He says coming together in person is critical.
“We live in a world where we’re kind of isolated during the pandemic but with something like this. We actually get a chance to come together, and like I said before a great opportunity to learn," Vincent said.
Michelle Griffith agrees. She came wearing a mask, but many did not.
“I wear them to be considerate to others and when I have to, but id rather not wear them/ I think it’s individual choice," Griffith said.
The main speakers were Secretary of State John Merrill and Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth.
Secretary Merrill says he came to show support for President Trump and to encourage everyone to vote on Election Day.
“This is definitely the most important election in the history of the nation since 1860," Merrill said.
Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth had this to say:
“I don’t know about y’all, but I am tired of having to put that mask on and I will continue to fight in Alabama for personal responsibility and individuals getting to make their decision on that.”
