Attalla woman found dead inside burned van

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An Attalla woman was found dead in a van that caught fire in front of her home on Country Road.
Etowah County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they got the call at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday that a Chevy Astro van was on fire with a woman trapped inside.
Attalla Fire and Rescue along with Attalla Police Department responded first and put out the fire.
Investigators believe the woman found in the van lived in the home.
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Alabama Fire Marshall’s Office in the investigation of the circumstances that led to her death and the van fire.
Her body has been sent to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Science for positive identification and analysis.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.