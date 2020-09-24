Alabama’s Secretary of State encourages checking status of absentee ballot online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Secretary of State John Merrill encouraged voters to check the status of their ballot online this election season.
“Through using our online portal, Alabama voters can check when their absentee ballot was sent out by the county, when their absentee ballot was returned to the county, and whether the ballot was accepted or rejected,” stated Secretary Merrill.
“In cooperation with local election officials, we have worked to provide a transparent system that allows Alabamians the opportunity to check the status of their ballot – further ensuring that their vote was counted and their voice was heard.”
This information is contingent upon county Absentee Election Managers uploading the absentee data in a timely manner.
