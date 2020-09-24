Alabama A&M Confirms 41 Positive Cases of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M officials reported 41 positive cases of COVID-19 on September 24.
The Alabama A&M COVID-19 Task Force says they are currently monitoring 41 positive cases, including residential and commuter students, faculty, and staff.
The total number of current cases represents less than one percent of the entire campus community. Ongoing testing is provided the Student Health and Counseling Center in conjunction with the State’s Sentinels Testing Initiative.
Alabama A&M says they advise everyone on campus to comply with safety measures in place to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, per the CDC.
