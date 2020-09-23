Superheroes Week 2020: profiling those who protect, heal abused children across the Tennessee Valley

Superheroes Week 2020: profiling those who protect, heal abused children across the Tennessee Valley
NCAC Superheroes Week
By Wade Smith | September 21, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 6:45 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tackling crimes against children is a tough job, but that’s at the heart of the National Children’s Advocacy Center based in Huntsville.

All week long, WAFF 48 is profiling superheroes who protect and help heal these abused children.

Huntsville Police Department Special Victims Investigator Daphne Treece

NCAC Superheroes Week - Daphne Treece

“You kind of have to really want to be in this unit to kind to survive," said Huntsville Police Department Special Victims Investigator Daphne Treece.

“You hear and see things that normal people don’t even think exist.”

Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center Intensive Care Unit Teams

NCAC Superheroes Week - Huntsville & Crestwood ICU Teams

Lee Coggins Helps to Raise Ovarian Cancer Awareness

NCAC Heroes Week - Lee Coggins

Check this story throughout the week as we spotlight our local heroes leading up to the NCAC’s Superheroes Shingdig Fundraiser. The event has moved virtual in 2020.

It’s coming up Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Event organizers are getting creative with a virtual wine and food tasting.

NCAC Virtual Superheroes Shindig
NCAC Virtual Superheroes Shindig (Source: WAFF)

Click here for more information on the event.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.