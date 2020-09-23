Rainy and a bit on the cold side for the morning

The air is a bit saturated this morning and cool to start your Wednesday off. Visibility will be impacted either by some fog or rain on this morning’s commute to work.
Mostly cloudy skies and rain are in store for us for the morning hours. Tropical Depression Beta is helping to pump moisture, and bring rain to the Tennessee Valley as we go throughout the rest of the workweek.
We can expect a rainy next few days, starting early this morning, the Valley will get a nice drink, and temperatures will take a bit of a hit as well. Highs for today are in the lower 70s with a wind from the northeast helping to keep us cool.
We will continue to trend down in temperature for a while with highs staying a few degrees below average.
You will need to grab that jacket and umbrella as you head out the door this morning, and have both on hand for the rest of the workweek.
The extended forecast is looking rainy and on the cooler side of things, but by the weekend we warm and dry up a bit.
