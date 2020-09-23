Madison City Schools updates traditional restart plans, Bob Jones return delayed

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 23, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 4:52 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City School Leaders updated their traditional learning restart plan on Wednesday afternoon.

Bob Jones High School students will now return to in-class learning on October 12th which is after fall break. That’s because of the number of quarantined staff members.

James Clemens will return to in-person learning on a rotating A/B schedule on Monday, September 28th. Wednesday will be a virtual school day for all James Clemens students.

Middle School students will return to 5-day a week learning on September 28th.

