Investigator attacked by bull expected to make full recovery

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Caleb Brooks is waiting on his injuries to heal before he has a small intestine transplant.
He even says he’s ready to go back to work as early as next week.
In August, Morgan County Investigator Caleb Brooks was gored by a bull at his home.
Brooks says he’s elated to finally be back in his hometown.
“Being back home and being around our largest support system really. The community, the sheriff’s office and all of our friends and family, it’s one of the best medicines I guess you could say for this," Brooks explains.
For now, it’s a waiting game.
“The doctor’s are just waiting for me to heal on the inside so my body doesn’t reject the transplant. The transplant doctor I talked to the other day said hopefully I’ll be eating by Christmas. That’s a really big step," Brooks said.
Brooks says it’s the little things for him, like going back to work. Even though it’ll just be administrative duties
The Brooks family is waiting for Caleb to heal, while also preparing for another life-changing event.
“I’m due October 4th, but I was one centimeter dilated yesterday so probably sooner," his wife Madeline said.
Madeline and Caleb both say they’re glad to be back in Alabama so Caleb can heal and Madeline can give birth to their new baby here.
“Thank you everyone. Thank you. Whether I know you or not, thank you.”
