Grissom vs. Huntsville game cancelled; players in quarantine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The rivalry High School football game between Huntsville and Grissom is officially cancelled.
On Wednesday, officials from Huntsville City Schools announced the Grissom vs. Huntsville game set for September 24, is cancelled.
The cancellation comes from multiple individuals associated with Huntsville’s football team in self-quarantine.
The game was originally set for an earlier date in September, but was postponed due to racially violent social media posts.
The next games for both teams are currently scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2. Grissom is set to face Austin High School. Huntsville’s next game is against Albertville High School.
No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed to WAFF at this time, stick with this story for any updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.