Flash Flood Watch for heavy rain potential Thursday

We are tracking deep tropical moisture from former Tropical Storm Beta moving across the Tennessee Valley, rain showers will move in from the west and become more widespread overnight. Things will feel more humid by daybreak Thursday with low temps near 60 degrees.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for all counties until 7:00 PM CDT Thursday. Heavy rainfall may be possible through the morning commute, please watch for ponding and puddles forming on the roads. Rain will continue through the day on Thursday, very isolated flooding may be possible in low lying areas and locations that typically do not drain well. Rain looks to continue overnight into early Friday morning before the majority of the moisture pushes off to the east. Most locations in the viewing area will receive 2 to 3 inches of rain with a few communities seeing close to 5 inches of rain by Friday morning.
Friday will see some clearing with high temps in the low 80s, a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. Right now the weekend looks pretty good, temps will be seasonal in the lower 80s with just spotty chances for rain. September looks to end on a pleasant Fall note with plenty of sun and cooler temperatures in the 70s.
