Flash Flood Watch for heavy rain potential Thursday

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for all counties until 7:00 PM CDT Thursday. Heavy rainfall may be possible through the morning commute, please watch for ponding and puddles forming on the roads. Rain will continue through the day on Thursday, very isolated flooding may be possible in low lying areas and locations that typically do not drain well. Rain looks to continue overnight into early Friday morning before the majority of the moisture pushes off to the east. Most locations in the viewing area will receive 2 to 3 inches of rain with a few communities seeing close to 5 inches of rain by Friday morning.