East Limestone Prepares for West Limestone Friday

“The biggest thing is we have sixteen seniors, and I’m pretty sure that these seniors have never loss to West Limestone, they don’t want to lose their senior year,” Pugh added. “I know that, some of them have said that they have never loss to West Limestone, and I know Coach Davis has told me that his kids have never beat East Limestone, so it’s gonna be one of those things where our kids are not ever gonna want to lose to them, and their kids are gonna want to beat us, that would be the best thing that ever happened to them. So we got to realize that they’re gonna have a chip on their shoulder when the game starts. We’ve got to be ready every single play and get after them and play 48 minutes, because they can beat us. We want to put our best foot forward and make sure we come out on top.”