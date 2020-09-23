East Limestone Prepares for West Limestone Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the battle for bragging rights in Limestone County. East Limestone host bitter cross-town rival West Limestone. The Indians started the season slow, but have been rolling of late winning their last three games.
“We had a lot of trouble with the COVID problems,” East Limestone Head Coach Jeff Pugh said after practice. “We’ve not had people that’s been able to practice. I think we really just caught up, getting all these guys in and recognizing what their jobs are supposed to be.”
After losing to one of the best teams in the state in Mars Hill Bible, the Indians have won three straight. Instead of going back to the drawing board, Head Coach Jeff Pugh made that loss a valuable teaching lesson.
“When we got beat I told these guys that is or may be the best team we play all year and we had our chances, and we didn’t have enough time on the field to get ready. I think what’s happened is these guys have gotten better and acclimated to what their supposed to do.”
East Limestone has beat West Limestone the last three seasons. West Limestone comes into Friday undefeated on the year with some playmakers on both sides of the football.
“The biggest thing is we have sixteen seniors, and I’m pretty sure that these seniors have never loss to West Limestone, they don’t want to lose their senior year,” Pugh added. “I know that, some of them have said that they have never loss to West Limestone, and I know Coach Davis has told me that his kids have never beat East Limestone, so it’s gonna be one of those things where our kids are not ever gonna want to lose to them, and their kids are gonna want to beat us, that would be the best thing that ever happened to them. So we got to realize that they’re gonna have a chip on their shoulder when the game starts. We’ve got to be ready every single play and get after them and play 48 minutes, because they can beat us. We want to put our best foot forward and make sure we come out on top.”
Kickoff is set for 7PM Friday. You can watch highlights and postgame reaction on WAFF’s 48 Blitz Show Friday.
