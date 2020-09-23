Decatur Police arrest 19-year-old theft, forgery suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 19-year-old female from Decatur is facing theft and forgery charges following a month long investigation.
On August 18, Redstone Federal Credit Union filed a report of theft and forgery with the Decatur Police Department. In late April, multiple checks were deposited into a Redstone Federal Credit Union account, and then funds were withdrawn from the account. The checks were later returned to Redstone Federal Credit Union, because the checks had previously been reported as fraudulent or stolen.
Alissa Marie Massey was identified through video surveillance as the suspect depositing these checks that did not belong to her.
On September 22, multiple warrants were obtained for Massey’s arrest for the charges of theft of property in the third degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.
Massey was already incarcerated in the Morgan County Jail on unrelated charges.
Massey was booked into the Morgan County Jail on the additional charges and held in lieu of a $10,000.00 total bond.
