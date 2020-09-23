Alabama Senators weigh in on who should nominate new Supreme Court Justice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama senators have weighed in on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and who should pick her replacement.
Kate Smith spoke to Senator Jones' office and Senator Shelby’s office regarding their stance on selecting a new supreme court justice.
Democratic Senator Doug Jones thinks Americans should ultimately decide.
Republican Senator Richard Shelby supports the senate majority moving forward ahead of November elections.
The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has triggered a debate over whether the republican-controlled senate should hold off on any confirmation proceedings pending the results of the November 3rd election.
Senator Doug Jones said his GOP colleagues should wait for voters to weigh in and rushing “is just wrong.”
Senator Richard Shelby said he looks forward to a solid conservative candidate being nominated and a speedy confirmation process. It’s a different tone than in 2016 when Senator Shelby said he adamantly opposed any attempt by President Obama to fill a supreme court justice vacancy during the remainder of his term.
Shelby told us the circumstances are vastly different. He said, “At that time, the presidency and the Senate were of different political parties. The Senate has not filled a Supreme Court vacancy in an election year when there was divided government in nearly 130 years.”
Senator Jones responded by saying what Shelby and his GOP colleagues are doing " is wrong and it’s clearly the height of hypocrisy for Mitch McConnell."
Both Republican Tennessee Senators, Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander, said they will approve the president’s nominee to the supreme court.
That nominee is expected to be announced by President Trump any day now.
