About 16K absentee ballots returned so far for November election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With 42 days out from the November election, about 16,000 absentee ballots have been returned in Alabama.
“More than 74,000 people have submitted absentee ballot applications in the last 18 days,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said.
The record for processed and approved absentee ballots in Alabama is about 88,000.
Sept. 22 serves as National Voter Registration Day and groups are making sure Alabamians can have their voices heard come election day. In Alabama, the Secretary of State said 94% of all eligible Alabamians are registered to vote.
Landon Nichols with Medical Advocacy & Outreach helped host a drive through to help people register to vote during the pandemic.
“I think a lot of people believe that it won’t make a difference. But I’m here to tell y’all, it makes a huge difference," Nichols said. “And I know there were multiple races decided by less than 20 votes, I promise you, every single vote counts, and every single vote matters.”
The last day to register to vote is October 19th.
