West Huntsville one step closer to a new fire station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new fire station in west Huntsville is in the works, and its construction could mean more money in your pocket.
Huntsville Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson said this is possible due to the city’s new approved budget.
“Our goal is that we have a fire station within five miles of every residence," Wilkerson said.
This station would be built in the west side of the city, possibly off Highway 72 towards Athens, according to Wilkerson. The firefighters at that station would serve new people moving to the area.
“We’ve been very fortunate with the new jobs and the developments in Huntsville," Wilkerson said. "Now we are getting those up and built, so we just need to ensure we have coverage for those new subdivisions.”
The city of Huntsville has an I.S.O. rating of one out of ten, which is the best score it can get. This score ultimately means you may be able to save money on your home insurance.
“We are fortunate to have an I.S.O. of 1 for the city of Huntsville, but there are certain parameters you have to meet. Your home has to be within five miles of a fire station,” Wilkerson said. “They have to have a fire hydrant within 1,000 feet of their home.”
Fire Chief Mac McFarlen said right now they’re using other agencies to help, but soon though they won’t have to.
“We have mutual aid agreements with the city of Madison and some of our volunteer stations in that area," Chief McFarlen said. "Now, we need to get this station in place to get the response time where we really want it.”
So far, no land has been purchased yet, but fire department leaders are on the lookout for where the new station will go.
