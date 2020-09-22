Veterans Day 2020: see the Commemoration program, Hall of Heroes inductees here

Watch the 2020 Veterans Day Commemoration at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 22, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated November 11 at 9:44 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Things will look a little different this year in Huntsville on Veterans Day.

On November 11, watch a Veterans Day Commemoration at 11 a.m. on WAFF 48 and streamed on WAFF.com.

HALL OF HEROES INDUCTEES

Hall of Heroes: James "Mike" Sprayberry retired Army Lieutenant Colonel
Hall of Heroes Inductee - Retired Army Colonel Rayford Eubanks
Hall of Heroes: Retired Army Major Michael Connelly
Hall of Heroes Inductee - Retired Army Major John Anderson

Due to the 2020 Global COVID-19 pandemic, Veterans Day celebrations for 2020 have been altered.

The following events will not be conducted as in a normal year:

  • the Veterans Dinner, normally held at the Von Braun Center.
  • the Veterans Day Breakfast, normally conducted at the Roundhouse.
  • the Veterans Day Parade, normally conducted downtown Huntsville, AL.

In place of these events this year, the Veterans Day Commemoration program on WAFF 48 will consist of the following:

  • Recognition of the 2020 Gold Star Banner program (Gold Star, RSA)
  • Recognition of the 2020 Silver Star Banner program (NAVFOC)
  • Recognition of the 2020 Class of the Hall of Heroes (Madison County Military Heritage Commission)
  • Recognition of the 2020 Class of the Honor Roll in the Military Order of the Purple Heart
  • Recognition of the 2020 Veteran of the Year (NAVFOC)
  • Recognition of the 2020 Veterans Organization of the Year (NAVFOC)
  • Recognition of the 2020 YMCA’s Robert ‘Bob’ Drolet, ‘Service to Veterans’ Awards
  • Introductions and Welcomes by Mayor Battle and General Daly
  • The 2020 signing of the Veterans Week Proclamation
  • Vignettes for the six inductees into the 2020 Hall of Heroes
  • Highlights of the 2019 Veterans Day Parade

Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Ret) Max Bennett released an update on this year’s Veterans Day Commemoration on Monday, September 21.

Read the full statement below:

Tune in to the 2020 Veterans Day Commemoration program on WAFF 48 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11.

