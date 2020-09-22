Veterans Day 2020: see the Commemoration program, Hall of Heroes inductees here

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Things will look a little different this year in Huntsville on Veterans Day.
On November 11, watch a Veterans Day Commemoration at 11 a.m. on WAFF 48 and streamed on WAFF.com.
Due to the 2020 Global COVID-19 pandemic, Veterans Day celebrations for 2020 have been altered.
The following events will not be conducted as in a normal year:
- the Veterans Dinner, normally held at the Von Braun Center.
- the Veterans Day Breakfast, normally conducted at the Roundhouse.
- the Veterans Day Parade, normally conducted downtown Huntsville, AL.
In place of these events this year, the Veterans Day Commemoration program on WAFF 48 will consist of the following:
- Recognition of the 2020 Gold Star Banner program (Gold Star, RSA)
- Recognition of the 2020 Silver Star Banner program (NAVFOC)
- Recognition of the 2020 Class of the Hall of Heroes (Madison County Military Heritage Commission)
- Recognition of the 2020 Class of the Honor Roll in the Military Order of the Purple Heart
- Recognition of the 2020 Veteran of the Year (NAVFOC)
- Recognition of the 2020 Veterans Organization of the Year (NAVFOC)
- Recognition of the 2020 YMCA’s Robert ‘Bob’ Drolet, ‘Service to Veterans’ Awards
- Introductions and Welcomes by Mayor Battle and General Daly
- The 2020 signing of the Veterans Week Proclamation
- Vignettes for the six inductees into the 2020 Hall of Heroes
- Highlights of the 2019 Veterans Day Parade
Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Ret) Max Bennett released an update on this year’s Veterans Day Commemoration on Monday, September 21.
Read the full statement below:
Tune in to the 2020 Veterans Day Commemoration program on WAFF 48 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.